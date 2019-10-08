Soldiers prevent Bor-Yirol fishing conflict

Some SSPDF soldier have been deployed on disputed islands between Jonglei and Lakes states to maintain peace there, an official has said.

This comes after tensions were reported over the fishing islands.

Fishermen from Bor and Yirol claim ownership of Juorwac, Lietbou and other islands.

“These forces are there to protect the travelers and fishermen in the river on both sides,” said Taban Abel, Eastern Lakes State deputy governor. “So, there are there to preserve peace and stability in both sides.”

Clashes between armed youth from both sides were reported in April over ownership of the same island.

The conflict erupted in February when armed youth reported started forcefully collecting taxes from fishermen, claiming the area belonged to them.

The clashes left two people dead and five others injured.