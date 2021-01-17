17th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   South Africa’s Haysom to head UNMISS

South Africa’s Haysom to head UNMISS

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 8 hours ago

Mr. Haysom will head the almost 20,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission whose primary mandate is to protect civilians and help build peace/UN

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres has appointed Nicholas Haysom of South Africa as his Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Mr. Haysom will succeed David Shearer of New Zealand who has served as UNMISS head since 2016.

During Mr. Shearer’s tenure, South Sudan’s political leaders recommitted to peace through the revitalized peace agreement signed in September 2018.

Large-scale fighting has also subsided but clashes continue to be reported between communities and between the government and groups that did not sign a peace deal.

Announcing the appointment in a statement Friday, Antonio Guterres says he is “grateful” for Mr. Shearer’s “exemplary leadership of UNMISS during the time of critical developments and challenges in South Sudan.”

Mr. Haysom will head the almost 20,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission whose primary mandate is to protect civilians and help build peace.

He is currently the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser for Southern Africa, a position he has held since October 2020.

From 2019 to 2020, Mr. Haysom served as the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Sudan.

From 2018 to 2019, he was the Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia.

He also served as Special Representative of the Secretary‑General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan from 2014 to 2016, and as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan from 2012 to 2014.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan adopts new time zone – Makuei 1

South Sudan adopts new time zone – Makuei

Published Friday, January 15, 2021

Journalists walk out of SPLM supposed press briefing 2

Journalists walk out of SPLM supposed press briefing

Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Ethiopian army kills ex-S.Sudan peace mediator Seyoum Mesfin 3

Ethiopian army kills ex-S.Sudan peace mediator Seyoum Mesfin

Published Wednesday, January 13, 2021

New Wau revenue authority director disappears on reporting day 4

New Wau revenue authority director disappears on reporting day

Published Monday, January 11, 2021

Armed men accused of illegally demarcating land in Mangala 5

Armed men accused of illegally demarcating land in Mangala

Published Thursday, January 14, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Africa’s Haysom to head UNMISS

Published 8 hours ago

UNHCR’s Special Envoy for Horn of Africa talks refugees, peace in S.Sudan

Published 20 hours ago

Uganda: Museveni declared winner of 2021 presidential election

Published Saturday, January 16, 2021

Reconciliation conference underway in Terekeka

Published Saturday, January 16, 2021

Get circumcised—Aids Commission

Published Saturday, January 16, 2021

South Sudan adopts new time zone – Makuei

Published Friday, January 15, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.