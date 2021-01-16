You are here: Home | Featured | Humanitarian | Interviews | National News | UNHCR’s Special Envoy for Horn of Africa talks refugees, peace in S.Sudan
The UN refugee agency is urging the government of South Sudan to prioritize the needs of the people through the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.
Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Affey, UNHCR’s Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa says full implementation of the peace agreement would enable millions of displaced persons to return home and rebuild their lives.
Ambassador Abdi was speaking exclusively on the sideline of the regional meeting on Solution Strategies for Sudan and South Sudan Displacement Situation in Juba this week.
Published 8 hours ago
Published 15 hours ago
Published 15 hours ago
Published 16 hours ago
Published Friday, January 15, 2021
Published Friday, January 15, 2021
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.