UNHCR’s Special Envoy for Horn of Africa talks refugees, peace in S.Sudan

The UN refugee agency is urging the government of South Sudan to prioritize the needs of the people through the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Affey, UNHCR’s Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa says full implementation of the peace agreement would enable millions of displaced persons to return home and rebuild their lives.

Ambassador Abdi was speaking exclusively on the sideline of the regional meeting on Solution Strategies for Sudan and South Sudan Displacement Situation in Juba this week.

