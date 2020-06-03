South Sudan coronavirus cases reach 1,317

South Sudan’s coronavirus cases have risen to 1,317 after an additional 186 cases and four deaths were announced on Tuesday.

Out of this, 104 cases were confirmed on Monday and 82 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of the pandemic to 1,317.

Briefing the public on the state-run SSBC, the new incident manager at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Richard Lako said on Monday, the Public Health Laboratory issued 382 results, out of these, 104 were positive and 278 were negative.

“As of yesterday (Monday), we had a total number of 1, 251 confirmed cases,” Dr. Lako said.

“Today (Tuesday), the Public Health Laboratory released another 218 results, out of which 82 were positive and 136 were negative. The 82 which are positive, 27 were contacts. We had 25 of the 82 were from screenings, 14 were suspects and 16 were follow-ups from contacts,” Dr. Lako added.

The Covid-19 incident manager added that 14 people had died from the virus.

“Five of these deaths are confirmed while the remaining nine are community deaths. Three of them are still suspects.”

He did not mention whether the other cases where confirmed within the last six days when the taskforce failed to keep the public updated.

However, Eye Radio notes contradiction in figures.

As of Wednesday last week, the country had 994 cases.

To add the new figure of 186 cases to the previously confirmed number, it amounts to 1,180.

Total Page Visits: 270 - Today Page Visits: 270