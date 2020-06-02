2nd June 2020
Nhial Deng replaces Mayiik Ayii as Minister of Presidential Affairs

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Nhial Deng Nhial, new Minister of Presidential Affairs

President Salva Kiir on Tuesday relieved Mayiik Ayiik Deng as the Minister for Presidential Affairs and appointed Nhial Deng Nhial as his immediate successor.

Mayiik Ayii Deng was appointed as Minister of Presidential Affairs in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity in February 2020. He had just served as the Minister in the Office of the President before the dissolution of the 2016 government.

Nhial Deng Nhial was relieved as Minister of Foreign Affairs in August 2019, after only serving in the position for a year.

He was replaced by the first woman Minister of Foreign Affairs, Awut Deng.

Nhial previously led the government team as Chief Negotiator during IGAD’s mediation of the current peace agreement.

The 68-year-old is also a member of the ruling party’s highest organ, the SPLM Political Bureau.

Nhial has served in various capacities, including as the Minister of Defense.

This is the second time he is to serve at the State House since his last appointment in 2016 as Presidential Special Envoy.

His appointment was announced last evening on the state television, SSBC.

In a separate decree, President Kiir also relieved Gabriel Bol Deng as the Deputy Executive Director of Administration and Finance in the Office of the President.

The President did not announce any replacement for Mr. Bol.

No reasons were given for the changes made.

2nd June 2020

