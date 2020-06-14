South Sudan: Covid-19 deaths reach 27

The number of deaths related to coronavirus disease in South Sudan has reached 27 after one more patient died on Saturday.

In its daily update last evening, the Ministry of Health said it also recorded 9 new cases of coronavirus.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,693, 49 recoveries, and 27 deaths since the first cases were confirmed in April.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said it is following up 1,429 contacts of the confirmed cases.

Dr. Richard Laku, the Covid-19 incident manager urged the public should continue to observe the rules of social distancing and other public health measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

Kenya, East Africa’s most affected country recorded 152 new cases, 57 recoveries, and 4 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,457 and 100 deaths.

While in Uganda, 8 more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, pushing Uganda’s virus cases to 694 with 219 people who have recovered from the virus. Uganda has not reported any Covid-19 related deaths.

