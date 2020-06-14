14th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
S. Sudan protests arms embargo, claims ‘can’t arm police’South Sudan: Covid-19 deaths reach 27Frontline health workers still waiting for incentivesUNDP donates 10 ventilators for Covid-19 fightSouth Sudan mourns Burundian President

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   South Sudan: Covid-19 deaths reach 27

South Sudan: Covid-19 deaths reach 27

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 8 hours ago

 

The number of deaths related to coronavirus disease in South Sudan has reached 27 after one more patient died on Saturday.

 

In its daily update last evening, the Ministry of Health said it also recorded 9 new cases of coronavirus.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,693, 49 recoveries, and 27 deaths since the first cases were confirmed in April.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said it is following up 1,429 contacts of the confirmed cases.

Dr. Richard Laku, the Covid-19 incident manager urged the public should continue to observe the rules of social distancing and other public health measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

Kenya, East Africa’s most affected country recorded 152 new cases, 57 recoveries, and 4 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,457 and 100 deaths.

While in Uganda, 8 more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, pushing Uganda’s virus cases to 694 with 219 people who have recovered from the virus. Uganda has not reported any Covid-19 related deaths.

Total Page Visits: 295 - Today Page Visits: 295
Popular Stories
S Sudan diplomat passes on 1

S Sudan diplomat passes on

Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Kiir dismisses as rumors reports of targeted attacks in Bor town 2

Kiir dismisses as rumors reports of targeted attacks in Bor town

Published Monday, June 8, 2020

Central Bank’s first deputy governor dies 3

Central Bank’s first deputy governor dies

Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Kiir sacks health undersecretary, Dr. Makur 4

Kiir sacks health undersecretary, Dr. Makur

Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Lual ‘Marine’ Akook burried in his home village 5

Lual ‘Marine’ Akook burried in his home village

Published Friday, June 12, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudan protests arms embargo, claims ‘can’t arm police’

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan: Covid-19 deaths reach 27

Published 8 hours ago

Frontline health workers still waiting for incentives

Published Saturday, June 13, 2020

UNDP donates 10 ventilators for Covid-19 fight

Published Saturday, June 13, 2020

South Sudan mourns Burundian President

Published Saturday, June 13, 2020

Covid-19 cases increase to 1,684

Published Saturday, June 13, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.