13th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Frontline health workers still waiting for incentivesUNDP donates 10 ventilators for Covid-19 fightSouth Sudan mourns Burundian PresidentCovid-19 cases increase to 1,684South Sudan’s Seven Plagues

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Frontline health workers still waiting for incentives

Frontline health workers still waiting for incentives

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 2 mins ago

Health workers during a physical TOT training on COVID-19 for frontline medical workers in April, 2020. Photo: South Sudan Doctor's Union.

Doctors at the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Center are still waiting to receive their incentives promised by the Ministry of Health nearly a month ago.

 

Last month, doctors working as part of the Rapid Response Team for the Covid-19 threatened to lay down their tools if their incentives were not paid.

The healthcare workers highlighted the dangers posed by the surge in the number of Covid-19 infections in the country and demanded the taskforce provide them with working incentives.

They also demanded accommodation to keep them away from their families to curb the spread of the pandemic to their family members.

The Ministry of Health then accepted to pay them four months’ incentives and provide accommodation for the team.

However, Dr. James Chan, the team leader of the Rapid Response Team says the doctors are yet to receive the promised incentives.

“As you know there was a promise by the Ministry [of Health] about the incentives, that promise for COVID-19 incentives is not yet met up to now,” Dr. Chan told Eye Radio on Friday.

“We are in communication and yesterday there was information that there was progress for our payment to take place but they are still processing our payment but up to now, we are not yet paid.”

Dr. Chan says reports coming from the Office of the Vice President for Service Cluster Husein Abdelbagi who also doubles as the head of the national taskforce indicate the frontline health workers will be paid in the coming days.

Total Page Visits: 15 - Today Page Visits: 15

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Fighting over stolen memory card leaves 175 injured in Juba’s UN camp 1

Fighting over stolen memory card leaves 175 injured in Juba’s UN camp

Published Sunday, June 7, 2020

S.Sudan ranked dangerous in the world for COVID-19 2

S.Sudan ranked dangerous in the world for COVID-19

Published Sunday, June 7, 2020

S Sudan diplomat passes on 3

S Sudan diplomat passes on

Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Kiir dismisses as rumors reports of targeted attacks in Bor town 4

Kiir dismisses as rumors reports of targeted attacks in Bor town

Published Monday, June 8, 2020

Central Bank’s first deputy governor dies 5

Central Bank’s first deputy governor dies

Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Frontline health workers still waiting for incentives

Published 2 mins ago

UNDP donates 10 ventilators for Covid-19 fight

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan mourns Burundian President

Published 3 hours ago

Covid-19 cases increase to 1,684

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan’s Seven Plagues

Published 4 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: UNMISS Human Rights Director speaks on violence across S.Sudan

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.