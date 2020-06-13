UNDP donates 10 ventilators for Covid-19 fight

The Ministry of Health has received a donation of 10 ventilators from the United Nations Development Program on Friday.

A ventilator is a piece of medical equipment that takes over the body’s breathing process when a disease has caused the lungs to fail, giving the patient time to fight off the infection and recover.

The donation is part of UNDP’s contribution to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in South Sudan.

Health minister Elizabeth Achuei says the arrival of the 10 equipment, in addition to existing ventilators, will help the country’s health personnel save the lives of patients who require special attention and treatment.

She expressed gratitude to the UN agency for standing with the people of South Sudan during these hard times of the pandemic.

However, she cautions the general public over complacency in observing preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

“There seems to be a growing public indifference over the existence of the pandemic and our people are becoming less cautious of the disease,” Achuei said.

“I appeal to the public to continue observing strict safety measures. Coronavirus is till in our communities and we mustn’t be negligent of our own safety and that of our loved ones.”

By Friday, South had registerd a total 1,684 confirmed cases, 49 recoveries, and 25 deaths.

