13th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
UNDP donates 10 ventilators for Covid-19 fightSouth Sudan mourns Burundian PresidentCovid-19 cases increase to 1,684South Sudan’s Seven PlaguesFormer Governors, Advisors, Commissioners demand their pay-off

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   UNDP donates 10 ventilators for Covid-19 fight

UNDP donates 10 ventilators for Covid-19 fight

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajieng | Published: 1 min ago

Elizabeth Achuei receives the ventilators from UNDP. Photo: Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health has received a donation of 10 ventilators from the United Nations Development Program on Friday.

A ventilator is a piece of medical equipment that takes over the body’s breathing process when a disease has caused the lungs to fail, giving the patient time to fight off the infection and recover.

The donation is part of UNDP’s contribution to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in South Sudan.

Health minister Elizabeth Achuei says the arrival of the 10 equipment, in addition to existing ventilators, will help the country’s health personnel save the lives of patients who require special attention and treatment.

She expressed gratitude to the UN agency for standing with the people of South Sudan during these hard times of the pandemic.

However, she cautions the general public over complacency in observing preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

“There seems to be a growing public indifference over the existence of the pandemic and our people are becoming less cautious of the disease,” Achuei said.

“I appeal to the public to continue observing strict safety measures. Coronavirus is till in our communities and we mustn’t be negligent of our own safety and that of our loved ones.”

By Friday, South had registerd a total 1,684 confirmed cases, 49 recoveries, and 25 deaths.

Total Page Visits: 17 - Today Page Visits: 17

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Fighting over stolen memory card leaves 175 injured in Juba’s UN camp 1

Fighting over stolen memory card leaves 175 injured in Juba’s UN camp

Published Sunday, June 7, 2020

S.Sudan ranked dangerous in the world for COVID-19 2

S.Sudan ranked dangerous in the world for COVID-19

Published Sunday, June 7, 2020

S Sudan diplomat passes on 3

S Sudan diplomat passes on

Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Kiir dismisses as rumors reports of targeted attacks in Bor town 4

Kiir dismisses as rumors reports of targeted attacks in Bor town

Published Monday, June 8, 2020

Central Bank’s first deputy governor dies 5

Central Bank’s first deputy governor dies

Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UNDP donates 10 ventilators for Covid-19 fight

Published 1 min ago

South Sudan mourns Burundian President

Published 40 mins ago

Covid-19 cases increase to 1,684

Published 56 mins ago

South Sudan’s Seven Plagues

Published 1 hour ago

EXCLUSIVE: UNMISS Human Rights Director speaks on violence across S.Sudan

Published 5 hours ago

Former Governors, Advisors, Commissioners demand their pay-off

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.