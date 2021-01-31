31st January 2021
South Sudan switches to a new time zone

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

Time Zones World Educational Poster. Credit|mapstudio.co.za

South Sudan has switched to a new time zone after the information minister, Michael Makuei officially set the clock one hour back on Sunday night.

The council of ministers endorsed changing the country’s time zone two weeks ago.

The new time zone is Greenwich Mean Time (GMT+2).

The Ministry of Labor on Thursday issued a circular informing workers of the change.

According to the ministry, the changing of time will not affect the working hours of both public and private sector workers.

