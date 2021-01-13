South Sudanese-born lung specialist named Most Influential African

The New African Magazine has named South Sudan-born lung specialist among the 100 most influential Africans of the year 2020.

Dr. Emmanuel Taban is a pulmonologist leading a groundbreaking discovery for the treatment of coronavirus patients and saving lives in South Africa.

“I never thought one day I will be top 100 influential people in Africa,” said Dr. Taban after receiving the exciting news.

In its annual publication, the magazine said Dr. Taban has become a source of great inspiration for millions of young Africans who find themselves in often-hopeless situations.

This is because Taban, once a street boy, after fleeing Sudan during the civil war found his way to South Africa where he spent six years studying medicine, another four years as a specialized physician, and finally two years to become a lung specialist.

Dr. Taban now holds three medical degrees and recently became qualified to offer expert pulmonology care at Mediclinic Highveld in rural South Africa.

In 2020, he began using his novel therapeutic endoscopic technique on critically ill coronavirus patients in his clinic and saved those he treated.

The New African Magazine said it selected Dr. Taban and 99 others based on their hard work to erase the stereotypical image of a backward Africa and installing in its place the fresh, bright face of a continent full with originality and creativity.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio after being named, Dr. Emmanuel Taban said his recognition is a sign that “anyone can be anybody.”

He said this should encourage those in South Sudan to aspire for more despite the hardship.

“If you look for a career, don’t allow the financial aspect of it to influence your goal. You should be influenced by passion. If your passion is about anything and you spend more time on it, you will become great.”

Among the 100 most influential Africans of 2020, the magazine selected politicians, experts and professionals, business tycoons, activists, Journalists, Economists among others.

It said most of the honorees have excelled in the diaspora despite having to endure racism and prejudice or have risen above their peer.

The New African Magazine is an English-language monthly news publication based in London.

Published since 1966, it is read by many people across the African continent and the African diaspora.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Failure to implement resolutions blamed for Terekeka communal violence Previous Post