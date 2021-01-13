Failure to implement resolutions blamed for Terekeka communal violence

The chairperson of the Terekeka peace and reconciliation committee has blamed the continued violence among Mundari pastoralists on the failure to implement past resolutions.

“Committees were formed, issues were resolved, resolutions were made, but the resolutions were not implemented,” Archbishop Paul Yogusuk said.



Some of the past decisions include; recovery and return of stolen cattle and justice for victims of cattle raids.

Archbishop Yogusuk also said there has been a lack of clear laws on the movement of cattle which has contributed to the increasing violence in Terekeka herdmen around Juba, Lainya and Yambio areas.

Yogusuk who is the archbishop of the Central Equatoria province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan led a committee to meet with chiefs, women, youth, farmers, and cattle camp leaders in Terekeka.

He was assigned by the Central Equatoria state governor to help address the root causes of violence among the cattlemen.

Archbishop Yogusuk emphasized on the need to implement previous recommendations to end the communal conflicts.

“We are not doing something new, we are doing something that has already been done by other committees,” he told Eye Radio yesterday from Lainya.

“We are not only consulting, but we are also following through the resolutions of different committees that were formed, and how to implement them -together with the government as well as the community.”

Recent clashes among sections of the Mundari community have displaced hundreds of civilians around Central Equatoria State.

Three weeks ago, 13 people were killed in similar clashes among Terekeka cattle keepers in Lainya County.

There are ongoing efforts to reconcile the warring communities of Terekeka County.

Religious leaders say the communal violence has left more than 50 people dead.

Last month Governor of Central Equatoria state has formed a peace and reconciliation committee to resolve the differences.

