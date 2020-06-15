15th June 2020
9 more people killed in renewed violence in Unity state

South Sudan’s Covid-19 deaths reach 30

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 8 hours ago

South Sudan’s Ministry of Health says coronavirus related deaths have reached 30 after three more patients died on Sunday.

In a statement last evening, the health ministry said it also recorded 62 new cases of Covid-19.

This brings the country’s cumulative number of cases to 1,755, with 30 deaths.

58 patients have so far recovered.

Up to 1,404 contacts of the confirmed cases are also being followed up.

The Covid-19 incident manager, Dr. Richard Laku urged the public should continue to observe the rules of social distancing and other public health measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

The number of confirmed cases across the African continent surpassed 225,000 by Saturday, according to the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Globally, cases now stand at 7,995,393, with 4,110,038 recovered and 435,593 deaths.

