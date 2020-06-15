Sudan extends closure of airports

Sudan has extended the lockdown of its airports across the country due to spike in coronavirus cases.

The country has reported 7,007 coronavirus infections as of Thursday, including 447 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

No domestic or international commercial flights shall be allowed to land or takeoff from Khartoum and other parts of the country until June 28.

The Civil Aviation Authority decided after reviewing the decision made two weeks ago.

“The airports are open only for humanitarian aid and cargo flights, oil workers or evacuating foreigners, said Abdul Hafiz Abdul Rahim, the civil aviation’s spokesperson.

Sudan reviews the decision twice a month.

The country shut the airports in March as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Sudanese government is facing immense challenges in curbing the spread of the virus.

Just like its neighbor, South Sudan, the country’s healthcare system is in disarray after years of war and sanctions.

Doctors say there is a dire shortage of protective equipment and staff nationwide, forcing medical staff to stage protests.

They complain about registering infections among medical workers.

The doctors say a drastic undersupply of drugs and hard currency forces the sick to purchase essential medicine out of pocket.

“A lack of fuel has made it increasingly difficult for doctors and patients to reach hospitals,” they stressed.

Doctors in the regions such as Darfur where there are few functioning hospitals report an influx of patients with symptoms such as a lost sense of taste, breathing troubles and fevers.

