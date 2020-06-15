9 more people killed in renewed violence in Unity state

At least 9 people have been killed and 17 others wounded over the weekend in a renewed cattle-related incident in Unity State, officials have said.
The Director-General in the Ministry of Information, Kang John Bol, said the fighting was triggered by cattle theft at Bow area in Bentiu.
The national government years ago launched a grassroots’ local disarmament campaign but it seems to have not materialized according to observers.
“These were criminals who raid cows,” Kang John Bol told Eye Radio on Monday.
He added that at least 155 heads of cattle were stolen during the incident.
“But in the defence, this resulted into the fight which killed 9 people and left 17 others wounded,” Kang said.
He claimed that the raiders were from the neighboring State. Mr. Kang, however, said calm has returned to the area.
Earlier this month, 12 people were reported killed and eight others wounded in a cattle related incident in Mayom County of Unity State.
Such grassroots killings according to various UN reports are attributed to the presence of arms in the hands of civilians.
