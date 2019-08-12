Speaker urges armed groups to adjust to “new realities”

The speaker of the National Parliament says it is time the armed opposition groups realize that South Sudanese wants peace and the reconstruction of their country.

Honorable Anthony Lino Makana says that those who have not joined in the implementation of the peace deal should support the efforts of the “peace partners” in stopping the violence so that the country can engage in developmental programmes.

The holdout groups of the National Salvation Front and the South Sudan United Front -led by Thomas Cirillo and Paul Malong respectively -are the main armed groups that have refused to sign the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

Cirillo’s group demanded the renegotiation of the agreement to address the “root-causes of the conflict,” but IGAD rejected reopening the agreement to new discussions.

Malong reportedly agreed to join the peace process, but only through direct negotiations with the current government.

There have been reported clashes between forces loyal to Thomas Cirillo, and a combined force of the SSPDF and SPLA-IO mainly in areas of Yei River state.

In his Eid al-Adha message, Sunday, speaker Anthony Lino Makana says it is time to channel all efforts to rebuilding South Sudan.

He appealed to the opposition groups to support the implementation of the peace agreement, and help the country heal.

“”We appeal to our sons and daughters who are still carrying arms to join the revitalized peace process being implemented now in our country,” Hon. Makana asserted.

Two weeks ago on Martyrs Day, President Salva Kiir reiterated his calls to General Paul Malong and Thomas Cirillo to return home and support the revitalized peace agreement.

Kiir said he does not consider the opposition leaders, including the two as enemies.

In his Martyrs Day speech, the President said he sees no pride in killing a fellow South Sudanese -especially those who were once comrades.

He said there is a need to consolidate all efforts around the peace agreement.

The speaker agrees: “we in the Transitional National Legislature -and in this new reality -appeal to everyone to renew their efforts to reunite and get ready for a new phase of work, production, development and construction of the country, so that we can realize the best interests of our people,” Makana asserted.