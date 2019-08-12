12th August 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | States   |   Two more bodies found at the Luri river accident site

Two more bodies found at the Luri river accident site

Authors: Obaj Okuj | Joakino Francis | Published: 2 mins ago

A crane pulls out the wreckage of the landcruiser that overturned with 12 people at Luri River bridge on Saturday August 10, 2019 near Juba.

Two more bodies have been found under the vehicle that overturned at the Luri Bridge during the weekend.

The bodies of a woman and a child are part of the five people who were reported missing during the incident last Saturday night.

According to the Commissioner of Luri, the incident occurred when a driver of a Toyota land-cruise tried to cross the Luri bridge flooded with rainwater.

The Toyota pickup which was headed to Mundri from Juba vehicle carrying 21 people overturned at around 8:30 PM.

The driver who left Juba around 2 PM was reportedly told at a checkpoint not to cross the bridge since it was overflowing with water.

But he later changed his mind and drove through the heavy currents, only for the vehicle to overturn into the flooded Luri River.

It was reported earlier that four people died, but with this latest discovery, the death toll has now risen to 6 people.

This morning Commissioner Emmanuel Paul Fataki told Eye Radio that the two bodies were discovered when the Landcruiser was pulled out of the river.

“The two were found after the vehicle was pulled out from the river; the woman was found under the vehicle while the child was found inside the car,” said Fataki.

Commissioner Fataki added that efforts are still underway to find the missing people.

Luri River has claimed several lives as people try to cross it.
Three months ago, two people died after they drowned in Luri River.

In 2017, at least six people drowned after a vehicle carrying mourners disappeared into the same Luri River.

The bridge collapsed in 2012 and ever since, it floods when there are heavy rains.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Why Riek Machar won’t repeat 2016 homecoming 1

Why Riek Machar won’t repeat 2016 homecoming

Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019

NRA distances itself from ‘approved’ scam 2

NRA distances itself from ‘approved’ scam

Published Thursday, August 8, 2019

Lawyer urges Kiir to make a decision on Gen. Buay’s case 3

Lawyer urges Kiir to make a decision on Gen. Buay’s case

Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Kenyan Journalist wins media award for exposing corruption in S. Sudan 4

Kenyan Journalist wins media award for exposing corruption in S. Sudan

Published Saturday, August 10, 2019

Gov’t illegally financially operating 5

Gov’t illegally financially operating

Published Friday, August 9, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two more bodies found at the Luri river accident site

Published 2 mins ago

EAC military games underway in Nairobi

Published 2 hours ago

Four people dead, five missing in Luri river accident

Published 21 hours ago

Cattle keepers and farmers to resolve “grazing rights” conflicts

Published 21 hours ago

HIV infections on the rise among armed forces

Published 22 hours ago

Bishop Paride calls for forgiveness ahead of RTGoNU formation

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th August 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.