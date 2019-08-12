Two more bodies found at the Luri river accident site

Two more bodies have been found under the vehicle that overturned at the Luri Bridge during the weekend.

The bodies of a woman and a child are part of the five people who were reported missing during the incident last Saturday night.

According to the Commissioner of Luri, the incident occurred when a driver of a Toyota land-cruise tried to cross the Luri bridge flooded with rainwater.

The Toyota pickup which was headed to Mundri from Juba vehicle carrying 21 people overturned at around 8:30 PM.

The driver who left Juba around 2 PM was reportedly told at a checkpoint not to cross the bridge since it was overflowing with water.

But he later changed his mind and drove through the heavy currents, only for the vehicle to overturn into the flooded Luri River.

It was reported earlier that four people died, but with this latest discovery, the death toll has now risen to 6 people.

This morning Commissioner Emmanuel Paul Fataki told Eye Radio that the two bodies were discovered when the Landcruiser was pulled out of the river.

“The two were found after the vehicle was pulled out from the river; the woman was found under the vehicle while the child was found inside the car,” said Fataki.

Commissioner Fataki added that efforts are still underway to find the missing people.

Luri River has claimed several lives as people try to cross it.

Three months ago, two people died after they drowned in Luri River.

In 2017, at least six people drowned after a vehicle carrying mourners disappeared into the same Luri River.

The bridge collapsed in 2012 and ever since, it floods when there are heavy rains.