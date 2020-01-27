27th January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Special court to try Tonj conflict instigators

Special court to try Tonj conflict instigators

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 13 hours ago

Geographic map of Tonj State

A special court has been established in Kuajok town to try those accused of killings and participating in communal violence.

17 people suspected of causing recent clashes in Tonj will be tried by the court presided over by a local magistrate, Malou Madit Chan Malou – assisted by local chiefs within the area, according to the State Minister of Information, William Wol.

At least nine people were killed and 11 others wounded in last month’s fighting.

They are accused of “agitating and participating” in the 13 December violence between the two communities of Moch and Panarik over the naming of a new county the State Governor had just created.

Following investigations, the Tonj government apprehended at least six executive chiefs, and after further investigations, 11 more people were apprehended.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
29 killed in Abyei attack 1

29 killed in Abyei attack

Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor 2

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor

Published Thursday, January 23, 2020

A state speaker resigns, citing gubernatorial abuse 3

A state speaker resigns, citing gubernatorial abuse

Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Peace soldiers die from poor conditions despite release of funds 4

Peace soldiers die from poor conditions despite release of funds

Published Thursday, January 23, 2020

Pregnant and lactating soldiers discovered at cantonment sites 5

Pregnant and lactating soldiers discovered at cantonment sites

Published Friday, January 24, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Machar to come back for last try to break stalemate

Published 10 hours ago

Special court to try Tonj conflict instigators

Published 13 hours ago

Sudanese Juba peace talks pushed to 4 Feb

Published 13 hours ago

Juba wants UN, AU to probe Abyei deadly attack

Published 15 hours ago

Dr. Machar’s 2-week mission ends, unsuccessfully

Published 17 hours ago

10 people killed in latest Tonj violence

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.