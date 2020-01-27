Special court to try Tonj conflict instigators

A special court has been established in Kuajok town to try those accused of killings and participating in communal violence.

17 people suspected of causing recent clashes in Tonj will be tried by the court presided over by a local magistrate, Malou Madit Chan Malou – assisted by local chiefs within the area, according to the State Minister of Information, William Wol.

At least nine people were killed and 11 others wounded in last month’s fighting.

They are accused of “agitating and participating” in the 13 December violence between the two communities of Moch and Panarik over the naming of a new county the State Governor had just created.

Following investigations, the Tonj government apprehended at least six executive chiefs, and after further investigations, 11 more people were apprehended.