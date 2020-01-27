Sudanese Juba peace talks pushed to 4 Feb

Mediators of Sudanese Peace Talks in Juba have adjourned the talks to to 4 February to allow for more consultations.

This comes immediately after the Sudanese government and the “Northern Track” signed a final agreement in Juba, on Sunday.

The Sudanese transitional government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North group headed by Malik Agar signed a preliminary agreement on Friday to pave way for a comprehensive deal by mid-February.

However, Abdul Aziz Alhilu who leads the other SPLM-N faction remains to be included in the talks.

Analysts, believe that reaching a final peace deal in the different fronts including Darfur, South Kordofan, Blue Nile and Eastern Sudan needs more time.

According to the head of the mediation team, Tut Gatluak the one week break will give more time for consultations with other groups who are not participating in the peace negotiations.

The Sudanese Peace Talks was initiated by President Salva Kiir to resolve the root causes of conflicts in Sudan and bring together all political and military groups that fought the regime of the former President Omar Bashir.