SPLA-IO forces in Amadi reportedly starving

At least 2,000 SPLA-IO soldiers are reportedly starving in Amadi, after they ran out of food supplies.

According to the deputy governor of Amadi State, the men and women are stationed at Ngiri cantonment site, a move that is in line with the new peace accord.

In February, the Joint Defence Board, tasked with the security arrangements, issued an order directing all forces to report to the designated sites.

Rirangu Sue and Nigiri were some of the cantonment sites identified by the JTB to accommodate SPLA-IO and South Sudan Opposition Alliance forces.

But it has been months since the force reportedly arrived in the area.

Manasseh Doboyi said the commander of the IO forces just complained to the state government about their living condition.

“The only challenge now is no feeding, no shelter. They are in Nigiri between the 3 counties of Katobi, Bangolo and Karikeri…it is along Yei River side, around Mediwei Area and it’s 42 Kilo Meters from Mundri Area,” he said.



Before their cantonment, these forces were accused by the UN and the government of abducting aid workers, kidnapping children and looting civilians plying the Western Equatoria routes.

Frequent clashes between the SSPDF and the opposition groups that concentrated in Tombura, Amadi, Mundri, Maridi and Gbudwe ended early this year.

In March, the SPLA-IO commander in the area, James Nando confessed to the crimes and apologized to the people in the area.

The agreement tasks the National Pre-Transitional Committee to raise funds for the assembling, screening, training and unification of the forces.

Recently, the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission, and the Joint Transitional Security Committee were ordered to leave Juba and begin work at the cantonment sites and other areas across the country.

The teams are in-charge of ensuring that the cantonment, training, unification and deployment of forces is completed within the next six month.

Read related story: https://eyeradio.org/joint-defense-board-orders-teams-to-start-reorganizing-forces-at-cantonment-sites/

But the Division Commander in Ngiri cantonment site Major General Chance Sisimaya Taban said he is facing challenges controling the forces -at the site which was established in March -due to lack of food and other needs.

He said he hasn’t received any assistance from the committees formed in Juba.

“I have a lot of soldiers -around 2,000, and others are still in the forests because of lack of food, I cannot convince them to come to the cantonment area because there is no food for them, but they are ready, just waiting to come,” Maj. Gen. Sisimaya told Eye Radio.

He also said he has not received any feedback from the SPLM-IO leadership regarding assistance for his forces in Nigiri.

The Joint Military Committee is expected to travel to Amadi state to check on the situation of the forces there.