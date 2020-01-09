10th January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Sports   |   Squad for 2021 AfroBasket qualifiers announced

Squad for 2021 AfroBasket qualifiers announced

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 12 hours ago

Basketball players at Nimra Talata court. File/Eye Radio.

South Sudan National Basketball Federation has released the squad that will represent the country at the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers slotted for this month in Nairobi, Kenya.

SSBF in December confirmed South Sudan’ participation in the Zone 5 Afrobasket pre-qualification tournament bringing together countries to East Africa.

The 14-man list released by the federation includes three players from the Juba basketball league, six from Australian basketball league, five from USA and one from Uganda.

The three Juba based players  include Cobra shooting guard Rumudu Stephen, Hilal’ Mabior Deng Mayot and Nimra Talata’s Lwal Athiey Daniel Deng.

The players summoned

Bak Bol Zakaria, Puondak Makuei Jambo, Kuany Kuany Ngor, Philip Dominik Kokikol, Mabior Deng Mayot, Wek Nyang William, Agau Akony Madut, Puot Teny Bak, Jongkor Mangistu Jok Aher, Awal Athiey Daniel Deng, Malou Emmanuel Martin, Rumdudu Stephen, Ater Isaiah Ater Mabeny and Muo Mathiang Mauot.

Uganda based Ater Isaiah Ater Mabeny is also called into the national team for the first time.

The team is currently in Nairobi and will camp there till the kickoff date from January 14 to 19, 2020.

Coach Ajo Aldo Ajo Deng who takes charge of the team will be assisted by William Mayen.

In his acceptance speech last year, Luol Deng the president of SSBF promised to ensure South Sudan takes part in regional and international tournaments.

South Sudan will face the likes of Eritrea, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, and Tanzania in the Zone 5 Afrobasket prequalification tournament.

The winner of Zone 5 will join group B which has automatically qualified teams for the group stages. They include  Senegal, Angola and Mozambique.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Pro-gov’t armed group dislodges IO forces in Jekou town 1

Pro-gov’t armed group dislodges IO forces in Jekou town

Published Monday, January 6, 2020

Attipoe free to travel, says finance minister 2

Attipoe free to travel, says finance minister

Published Friday, January 3, 2020

U.S sanctions FVP Taban Deng for ‘abduction, killing & divisive acts’ 3

U.S sanctions FVP Taban Deng for ‘abduction, killing & divisive acts’

Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Training of necessary unified forces begins 4

Training of necessary unified forces begins

Published Friday, January 3, 2020

Terekeka governor replaces commissioners with chiefs 5

Terekeka governor replaces commissioners with chiefs

Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Five school girls forced out over pregnancy

Published 8 hours ago

‘I’m a man of peace,’ Taban says of U.S sanctions

Published 10 hours ago

Squad for 2021 AfroBasket qualifiers announced

Published 12 hours ago

Remembering CPA Day: John Garang’s full speech

Published 13 hours ago

U.S sanctions FVP Taban Deng for ‘abduction, killing & divisive acts’

Published 1 day ago

Rights defenders call for release of detained lecturer in Wau

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.