Squad for 2021 AfroBasket qualifiers announced

South Sudan National Basketball Federation has released the squad that will represent the country at the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers slotted for this month in Nairobi, Kenya.

SSBF in December confirmed South Sudan’ participation in the Zone 5 Afrobasket pre-qualification tournament bringing together countries to East Africa.

The 14-man list released by the federation includes three players from the Juba basketball league, six from Australian basketball league, five from USA and one from Uganda.

The three Juba based players include Cobra shooting guard Rumudu Stephen, Hilal’ Mabior Deng Mayot and Nimra Talata’s Lwal Athiey Daniel Deng.

The players summoned

Bak Bol Zakaria, Puondak Makuei Jambo, Kuany Kuany Ngor, Philip Dominik Kokikol, Mabior Deng Mayot, Wek Nyang William, Agau Akony Madut, Puot Teny Bak, Jongkor Mangistu Jok Aher, Awal Athiey Daniel Deng, Malou Emmanuel Martin, Rumdudu Stephen, Ater Isaiah Ater Mabeny and Muo Mathiang Mauot.

Uganda based Ater Isaiah Ater Mabeny is also called into the national team for the first time.

The team is currently in Nairobi and will camp there till the kickoff date from January 14 to 19, 2020.

Coach Ajo Aldo Ajo Deng who takes charge of the team will be assisted by William Mayen.

In his acceptance speech last year, Luol Deng the president of SSBF promised to ensure South Sudan takes part in regional and international tournaments.

South Sudan will face the likes of Eritrea, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, and Tanzania in the Zone 5 Afrobasket prequalification tournament.

The winner of Zone 5 will join group B which has automatically qualified teams for the group stages. They include Senegal, Angola and Mozambique.