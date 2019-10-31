31st October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   SSBC misspells its chief’s name, drawing criticisms

SSBC misspells its chief’s name, drawing criticisms

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 8 mins ago

The Minster of Information, Telecommunication and Postal Service, Michael Makuei, during inauguration of Liquid Telecom in Juba on July 1, 2019 | Photo | Garang Abraham/Eye Radio

The national broadcaster, SSBC, has come under fire again after it made grammatical errors on Wednesday.

During the evening news bulletin, editors misspelled the name of the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth, omiting the letter E in Lueth.

They also gave him a wrong and distorted his title, referring to him as the Minister of “Inteerior”.

South Sudanese online reacted to the erroneous mistakes, saying:

 

In early 2019, netizens expressed anger at the SSBC management for “persistent” poor English Grammar in the news broadcast.

The criticism came after the editors misspelled both the title and the name of the Minister of Trade and Industry, Paul Mayom.

But in the caption, all these words were badly spelled except Mayom.

The words minister was also spelled as M-I-N-S-T-E-R; trade as T-R-E-A-D; and industry as I-N-D-A-S-T-E-R-Y.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir’s office revoke multi-million-dollar oil deal after public outcry 1

Kiir’s office revoke multi-million-dollar oil deal after public outcry

Published Monday, October 28, 2019

FULL TEXT: U.S. Senate Resolution on South Sudan 2

FULL TEXT: U.S. Senate Resolution on South Sudan

Published Thursday, October 24, 2019

IGAD’s internal wrangles over chairmanship 3

IGAD’s internal wrangles over chairmanship

Published Monday, October 28, 2019

Four injured in Bor plane crash 4

Four injured in Bor plane crash

Published Monday, October 28, 2019

IGAD envoys discuss S. Sudan peace process 5

IGAD envoys discuss S. Sudan peace process

Published Friday, October 25, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSBC misspells its chief’s name, drawing criticisms

Published 8 mins ago

Kiir ‘re-empowers’ police

Published 2 hours ago

Five-man team to investigate ex-NRA boss over “fraud”

Published 16 hours ago

Kiir declares flash floods national disaster

Published 17 hours ago

EU asks Juba to release the peace funds

Published 17 hours ago

IOM condemns killing of its workers in Morobo

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.