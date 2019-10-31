SSBC misspells its chief’s name, drawing criticisms

The national broadcaster, SSBC, has come under fire again after it made grammatical errors on Wednesday.

During the evening news bulletin, editors misspelled the name of the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth, omiting the letter E in Lueth.

They also gave him a wrong and distorted his title, referring to him as the Minister of “Inteerior”.

South Sudanese online reacted to the erroneous mistakes, saying:

In early 2019, netizens expressed anger at the SSBC management for “persistent” poor English Grammar in the news broadcast.

The criticism came after the editors misspelled both the title and the name of the Minister of Trade and Industry, Paul Mayom.

But in the caption, all these words were badly spelled except Mayom.

The words minister was also spelled as M-I-N-S-T-E-R; trade as T-R-E-A-D; and industry as I-N-D-A-S-T-E-R-Y.