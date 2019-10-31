Kiir ‘re-empowers’ police

President Salva Kiir has directed the police to take over from the army the responsibilities of protecting the civilians and their properties.

Article 155.2.a. of the transitional constitution of South Sudan mandates the police to prevent, combat and investigate crime, maintain law and public order, protect the people and their properties.

Previously, residents of Juba complaints of increased armed robberies in their respective suburbs.

The armed men, who are said to be in military uniform, allegedly demand for cash and electronics such as phones and laptops.

Since the outbreak of conflict in 2013, members of the army and the national security have been in charge of maintaining security in major towns in the country.

“The role of the police was reduced to almost nothing,” President Kiir said during an annual police conference held at Buluk police headquarters in Juba on Wednesday.

In several occasions, President Salva Kiir publicly accused some members of the organized forces of being behind the night robberies in the capital Juba.

Recently, some motorists complained of harassing and intimidation by joint security forces, comprising members of the traffic and regular police, army and national security service.

The peace monitoring body also reports that majority of those who have illegally occupied homes are senior people in the security sector.

“Most of them are members of organized forces, and these are senior officers who are occupying people’s houses,” Kiir told the police.

“When the owners come and say ‘this is my house’, you will be seen with all your guards and you even want to kill them if they do not leave. This thing must stop now.”

The President directed the ministry of interior to ensure that bad elements in the security sector are identified and punished, including dismissal.

Police department itself has been accused of negligence and involvement of its officers in criminal activities.

Recently, the minister of interior, Michael Chiengjiek announced that dozens of police officers were in custody over night robbery accusations.

Last Saturday, police officers were caught on camera, robbing a trader of a bag of charcoal at Juba’s Seminary residential area.