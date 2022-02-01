SSBC suffers ‘technical fault’ and goes off air

The state-owned TV has reportedly been off air since Sunday due to a technical fault.



Suzan Alphonse, Acting Managing Director, confirmed this to Eye Radio this morning.

The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation or SSBC TV, broadcasting in English and Arabic, transmits signals via the Arabsat Badr-4 satellite.

Alphones did not state what caused the technical fault.

But some technicians who spoke Eye Radio on condition of anonymity said the television’s satellite got damaged.

They say the TV currently operates on its Very High Frequency [VHF] in a confined transmissions range.

It is not clear when national TV with a wider audience in the diaspora will be back on the air.

Asked about this, the Acting Managing Director, Suzan Alphonse, said: “Am in the ministry of finance, I am following this very issue, it is just a technical issue.”

In 2016, the government-run television went off because of a lack of funds to pay the Arabsat satellite services.

SSBC is by law a public broadcaster, funded by the government.

Apparently, the Chinese government is helping construct state-of-the-art studios and a broadcast tower at the SSBC premises.

The $15 million [estimates] project is expected to “improve the quality of SSBC’s services to the public”