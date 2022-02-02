Animu’s health deteriorates, admitted at Juba teaching hospital

Youth activist Animu Athiei has been transferred from jail to Juba teaching hospital after her health continues to deteriorate.



This is according to her lawyer Philip Anyang.

He says Animu has been unwell for the last three weeks in Juba Central Prison where she was detained for more than a month.

Lawyer Anyang says his client is battling allergies, ulcers and high blood pressure.

In December last year, Animu disappeared in Juba before being spotted in handcuffs and escorted by armed men.

The department of immigration arrested her on alleged charges of illegal acquisition of diplomatic Passports.

A week later, the South Sudan Immigration Department after an alleged investigation tried to handover Animu to the Ugandan authorities.

But the government of Uganda allegedly refused to take her in.

She was then jailed in Juba Central Prison pending an investigation that has now taken 32 days.

Speaking to Eye Radio yesterday, Anyang says his client must be produced in court as required by law.

“Animu has been in prison for the last 32 days where she had been very unwell but two days ago she was transferred to Juba teaching hospital so that she attends to her medication,” Anyang told Eye Radio.

“Her conditions there are not well, she needs better facilities, she needs to see better doctors but the system doesn’t allow it.

“The system is so complicated because there are so many interests involved. The police and the state are involved. We have been pursuing it all along from asking for her bail which was granted severally but then denied by invisible hands. We don’t know who are those invisible hands”

“We know very well that the processes are not being followed well. Her rights are being abused. She is being kept incommunicado while her condition is worsening and every time we raise such a thing to the authorities, the attorney, the investigators and the police, no one takes it up.

“We will be compelled again now to move to court on a motion to have Animu produced. Whoever alleges that Animu is a foreigner is a person who has a cast to present to court.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the deputy police spokesperson Col. Dak Carlos described the case as complicated.

He however stressed that the law requires that any person arrested and pending investigation must not be held in detention for more than 72 hours.

Col. Carlos says Animu’s case is complicated.

“This young lady’s case has become very complicated. Legally, according to what we call the bill of rights, which is in the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan 2011 then plus penal code 2008 plus criminal code of procedures,” Col. Carlos said.

“You cannot be detained for more than 72 hours. Automatically you must be remanded to prison if the investigation has not finished and that’s only on cases to do with murders and serious cases. But in other cases you have to be granted bail.”