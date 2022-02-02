Yambio man dies 7 days after shooting self over debt burden

A 40-year-old man in Yambio has died after shooting himself in an attempt to take his life because he could not afford to pay back 40,000 ssp he borrowed.



This is according to the Payam Administrator in Gangura Payam of Yambio County, Minangera Moses.

The deceased identified as Botrus Wamite shot himself after he attempted to take his own life four times in Western Equatoria State.

The Late used a homemade firearm to kill himself last week.

He was rushed for treatment in Yambio town after shooting himself.

The deceased succumbed to the bullet wounds yesterday at Lutheran Clinic in Yambio where he was receiving treatment.

Minangera Moses, the Payam Administrator in Gangura Payam of Yambio County confirmed the incident to Eye Radio on Tuesday.

“He [Wamite] went up to the bush from there. He shot himself with that gun but he did not die automatically that day, He passed away after spending seven days in the hospital. This is the fourth time he tried to take his life,” Moses told Eye Radio.

“The reason I am hearing from people who were with him is that he was talking on the phone and that person was talking about the money he [Wamite] borrowed from him so that he can refund.

“From there he [Wamite] told the person that he will not get the money and this is the last word he was heard saying. So this is the information I got that it is the problem concerning money. The figure is 40,000 [ssp] this is what I got.”