Gudele man jailed 10 years for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old girl

The Gender –Based Violence Court in Juba has sentenced a man to ten years imprisonment for defiling and impregnating a 14-year- old school girl.

Sabri Gore Priano, 21, committed the crime in 2019 at Gudele area.

According to Judge Francis Amum Awin who presided the verdict, Gore was residing in the same neighborhood with the girl.

Judge Awin said the girl did not inform her parents until she was discovered pregnant.

But she was believed to have been sexually assaulted, according to the ruling.

After cross examination, Gore confessed of performing several assaults against the girl.

He wanted to be given a chance to marry the girl since she was pregnant.

But the court said he has been found guilty of defilement regardless of any marriage arrangements.

“Convict Sabri Gore Priano, I sentence you to 10 years imprisonment according to the provision of Section 247 of the Penal Code Act 2008.” Judge Awin read out the verdict.

Gore has also been fined 700,000 SSP in reparation for the survivor.

The victim’s father welcomed the ruling, saying this would teach others not to commit such act.

“By implementing the law, is the ideal because my son may make the same mistake, as well as another person. So, implementing the law would make others learn from this,” Majok Dhieu Chol said.

However, the father of the accused rejected the verdict saying it was not fair.

According Mario Gore, his family had settled the matter with the teenage mother’s parents and some dowry was paid.

“I think I was wronged by the judiciary because I paid the compensation and my son was imprisoned.The marriage was not concluded so I ask where my rights are,” Mario Gore questioned the decision,”

However, the court insisted the case was a criminal act regardless any payment made.

Mario has up to 15 days to appeal to the court.

Therefore, he said: “ I will file an appeal against these penalties that were imposed on my son until I obtain my rights.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Yambio man dies 7 days after shooting self over debt burden Previous Post