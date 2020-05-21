21st May 2020
SSFA cancels football season

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

South Sudan Cup champions Al –Rabita FC of Juba will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup. Photo: SSFA.

South Sudan Football Association has canceled all football activities in the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

During an emergency meeting held in Juba on Wednesday, the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) Board of Directors decided to cancel the South Sudan Premier League 2020 Season.

The meeting chaired by SSFA boss Francis Amin Michael was attended by members of the Board of Directors.

SSFA also annulled all local leagues in all local football associations across the country with no relegation or promotion of any team.

The Football Association also revealed that South Sudan will only participate in CAF Confederation Cup this year with no representation in the CAF Champions League.

This means Al –Rabita Football Club of Juba that won the South Sudan Cup will represent the country in the Confederation Cup whose future also remains uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SSFA in March suspended all football activities after the government issued none social gathering guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

South Sudan’s Football Asociation becomes the third in the CECAFA region to call off its league after Uganda pronounced Vipers as champions of UPL on Wednesday while Kenya declared Gor Mahia FC champions of the KPL season.

