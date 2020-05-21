Taskforce members, politicians urged to test for Covid-19

The chairperson of the reconstituted National Taskforce on Covid-19 has directed its members and political post holders in the country to get tested for coronavirus.

This comes after the former members of the taskforce tested positive for the pandemic.

They include First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, Defense Minister Angelina Teny, and information minister Michael Makuei.

The chairperson of the taskforce and Vice president Hussein Abdelbagi says screening of the members is meant to encourage citizens to go for voluntary testing and to stop extensive transmission.

“I am resolving that all members of the taskforce should take the tests so that we know our status and to enable us to protect ourselves and protect others,” said Abdelbagi while addressing members of the taskforce in Juba on Wednesday.

“I want us to examine how to communicate and engage our community to make them understand the risk in-depth, as for the protective measures, I call upon all of us, all the senior government officials and our society at large to desist from social interaction such as a visit to family households.”

Abdelbagi further encouraged strict adherence to social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding handshakes as preventive measures.

