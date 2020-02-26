26th February 2020
SSOA picks three ministries

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 7 hours ago

David Lawrence, spokesperson of the National Democratic Movement | Credit | Courtesy

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance has chosen three ministerial positions in the coalition government.

These are ministries of Peace Building, Agriculture and Food Security, and the Ministry of Public Services and Human Resources Development.

SSOA also chose the position of deputy minister of interior.

“These are the four ministerial positions that were given to SSOA as per the allocated percentage,” said David Lawrence, spokesperson of the National Democratic Movement which is part of the SSOA.

This is in line with Article, 1/10/7 of the revitalized peace agreement, which allocates three ministerial positions and one deputy minister to the alliance in the unity government.

According to the peace accord, there shall be 35 ministries that shall be organized in five clusters, namely: governance, economics, service, Infrastructure and Gender, and youth cluster.

The incumbent government shall be allocated 20 ministries, SPLM-IO 9, SSOA 3, FDs 2 and Other Political Parties 1 ministry.

He added that all leaders of the SSOA, which comprises of 8 political parties, agreed on the ministerial positions on Monday.

However, David revealed that the executive body of the alliance has not yet discussed the ministerial nominees for the positions.

