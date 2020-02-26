Nyirol cattle-related attack leaves 6 dead

Six people have been killed and 13 others wounded in a cattle raid incident in Waat Boma, Nyirol County, Jonglei State, on Tuesday evening, an official has said.

Since 2011 the region has suffered from communal and tribal violence, mainly caused by cattle raiding, child abduction and grazing land.

Cattle raids are common among pastoral communities living in the region.

Livestock herding is the main source of income in many parts of Jonglei State.

However, last year, the government and SPLM-IO leaders have successfully reconciled two communities in Nyirol county of Jonglei state.

The attackers came from the neighboring Pibor area, according to Doup Ruom, director-general of health in Nyirol County.

He told Eye Radio the attackers have also taken about 250 heads of cattle.

“The situation is bad because you know there is no water, food and medical supplies,” Ruom said.

“We are running up and down now to talk with those of Red Cross to bring the injured to Juba.”

Watt was the capital city of the former Bieh State. It is now under Nyirol county of Jonglei State.