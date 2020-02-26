26th February 2020
Andruga expresses concern about VIPs’ behavior at airport

Authors: Emmanuel Akile | Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Travelers all over the world get tested for Coronavirus, regardless of power, race, age, religion and wealth. Photo: Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is screened as the country ups preparedness in curbing Coronavirus, Feb 3, 2020 | Credit | Monitor

The South Sudan’s ambassador to China has appealed to the Ministry of Health to take precautionary measures against coronavirus seriously, saying the virus is real and very dangerous.

The disease which started in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 month is reported to have already killed over 2,600 people and over 80,000 cases have been confirmed globally.

In January, South Sudan put in preventive measures including scanning at Juba International Airport to prevent the importation of the virus.

But last week, airport authorities complained that some people who consider themselves very important were not following the preventive measures at the airport.

This, according to the South Sudanese ambassador to China, increases the risk of importing the virus.

Ambassador John Andruga Duku says the ministry of health should ensure all travelers entering the country are screened to avoid the country registering any case.

“Our people must not be complacent,” Amb. Andruga warned. “These disease is real and very dangerous. Those who are arriving South Sudan from any direction have to be tested.”

The diplomat added that the government has no plans of bringing back students and other South Sudanese living in China because of the virus.

