Some VIPs avoid Coronavirus screening at JIA

Travelers who consider themselves very important people have been avoiding screening for Coronavirus upon arrival at the Juba International Airport, according to the airport authorities.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

“The VIPs just surprise us; from the plane, they go straight home or sit at the presidential room,” Kur Kuol, director of Juba International Airport, told Eye Radio.

He said they have brought the matter to the attention of the minister of transport.

“I reported it to my minister that Coronavirus can affect anybody, including VIPs. He said last time he would table it before the council of ministers so that people must abide by it.”

According to the WHO, signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, and cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

China’s health authorities said on Monday that more than 70,500 people have been infected, while 1,770 have died of the new coronavirus through Sunday night.

In 2019, airport authorities complained of similar behavior among senior government officials who refused to be screened for Ebola virus.