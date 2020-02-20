20th February 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | News   |   Some VIPs avoid Coronavirus screening at JIA

Some VIPs avoid Coronavirus screening at JIA

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

MERS is a potentially fatal coronavirus.

Travelers who consider themselves very important people have been avoiding screening for Coronavirus upon arrival at the Juba International Airport, according to the airport authorities.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

“The VIPs just surprise us; from the plane, they go straight home or sit at the presidential room,” Kur Kuol, director of Juba International Airport, told Eye Radio.

He said they have brought the matter to the attention of the minister of transport.

“I reported it to my minister that Coronavirus can affect anybody, including VIPs. He said last time he would table it before the council of ministers so that people must abide by it.”

According to the WHO, signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, and cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

China’s health authorities said on Monday that more than 70,500 people have been infected, while 1,770 have died of the new coronavirus through Sunday night.

In 2019, airport authorities complained of similar behavior among senior government officials who refused to be screened for Ebola virus.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to return the country to 10 states 1

Kiir agrees to return the country to 10 states

Published Saturday, February 15, 2020

Kiir dismisses all 32 State Governors 2

Kiir dismisses all 32 State Governors

Published Saturday, February 15, 2020

Unity gov’t to be formed as scheduled – SPLM-IO 3

Unity gov’t to be formed as scheduled – SPLM-IO

Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Police probe Edmund Yakani’s death threat 4

Police probe Edmund Yakani’s death threat

Published Friday, February 14, 2020

Renk anti-10 states protests enter day 2 5

Renk anti-10 states protests enter day 2

Published Monday, February 17, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Riek gets his job back

Published 3 hours ago

Gov’t recalls diplomats

Published 4 hours ago

Egypt urges opposition parties to compromise

Published 5 hours ago

TNLA incorporates 10 states into constitution

Published 5 hours ago

Some VIPs avoid Coronavirus screening at JIA

Published 8 hours ago

Youth demand 75 parliamentary seats in unity gov’t

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th February 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.