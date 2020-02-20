20th February 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   TNLA incorporates 10 states into constitution

TNLA incorporates 10 states into constitution

Author: Koang Pal | Published: 4 hours ago

The current parliament building in Juba | Credit | Eye Radio

The TNLA just passed a bill that incorporates into the Transitional Constitution the resolution of the presidency that returns the country to 10 states and three administrative areas.

The three ares are Abyei, Pibor and Ruweng.

Presidnet Salva Kiir issued a decree on 15 February, returning the country to 10 states+ and later on firing the 32 governors through a separate decree.

The Council of Ministers endorsed the resolution on Wednesday, and directed the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Paulino Wanawilla, to table the bill before the parliament for approval.

Lawmakers at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly endorsed it moments ago.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to return the country to 10 states 1

Kiir agrees to return the country to 10 states

Published Saturday, February 15, 2020

Kiir dismisses all 32 State Governors 2

Kiir dismisses all 32 State Governors

Published Saturday, February 15, 2020

Unity gov’t to be formed as scheduled – SPLM-IO 3

Unity gov’t to be formed as scheduled – SPLM-IO

Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Police probe Edmund Yakani’s death threat 4

Police probe Edmund Yakani’s death threat

Published Friday, February 14, 2020

Renk anti-10 states protests enter day 2 5

Renk anti-10 states protests enter day 2

Published Monday, February 17, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Riek gets his job back

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t recalls diplomats

Published 2 hours ago

Egypt urges opposition parties to compromise

Published 4 hours ago

TNLA incorporates 10 states into constitution

Published 4 hours ago

Some VIPs avoid Coronavirus screening at JIA

Published 7 hours ago

Youth demand 75 parliamentary seats in unity gov’t

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th February 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.