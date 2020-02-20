TNLA incorporates 10 states into constitution

The TNLA just passed a bill that incorporates into the Transitional Constitution the resolution of the presidency that returns the country to 10 states and three administrative areas.

The three ares are Abyei, Pibor and Ruweng.

Presidnet Salva Kiir issued a decree on 15 February, returning the country to 10 states+ and later on firing the 32 governors through a separate decree.

The Council of Ministers endorsed the resolution on Wednesday, and directed the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Paulino Wanawilla, to table the bill before the parliament for approval.

Lawmakers at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly endorsed it moments ago.