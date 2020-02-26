Woman dies in Torit bush fire

One woman has died and another one is being treated for burns in Torit Hospital after they were caught in a bush fire on Monday.

The deceased is identified as Lina Ijjo.

According to Theiro Silvio, a relative to the deceased, the middle-aged woman was caught in the bush fire while collecting firewood near Torit.

He told Eye Radio the victim died immediately but another one is being treated at Torit Hospital.

“The fire brigades assisted us; they transported the second lady to the hospital. She is still in the hospital now, but the first lady passed away,” Silvio told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

Bushfires are common across the country during the dry season. Most of them are started by farmers as part of field preparations.

Theiro Silvio Aweak appealed to authorities in Eastern Equatoria State to prevent such incidents by enforcing laws against bush burning.