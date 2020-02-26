New gov’t should work hard to regain people’s trust – diplomat

The next government should fight corruption for it to regain the trust of its people and the international community, the UK Special Envoy to South Sudan has said.

In 2018, Transparency International ranked South Sudan as the third most corrupt country in the word.

It attributed the reasons to weak democratic foundation, and the manipulation of undemocratic and populist politicians who use it to their advantage.

A report conducted by the Sentry 2019, also showed top government officials as profiteers in the South Sudan conflict.

According to The Taking of South Sudan, “kleptocratic” South Sudan leaders and international individuals and companies have stolen billions of dollars.

In September last year, the US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, said the U.S would not provide financial assistance to the government of South Sudan unless it addressed key issues of corruption.

The United States, United Kingdom, and Norway called on the parties in South Sudan to create clear mechanisms on how they spend peace funds for better implementation of the agreement.

South Sudan is said to receive about $5 million a day from the oil revenue. However, civil servants go for months without salaries.

He said for the next unity government to win the trust and confidence of its people and the international community, transparency and accountability should be at the core of its priorities.

The diplomat went on to called on leaders of South Sudan to work on improving the livelihoods of all the citizens.

“The natural resources and the money is owned by the people of South Sudan,” Ambassador Robert Fairweather said on the Dawn. “The new government has to ensure it is accountable to the people….build confidence that not only the people of South Sudan but the international community are comfortable and confident know where the money goes.”

Last year, the Troika countries said peace funds should be spent transparently in order to create trust between the international community and the government of South Sudan.

They also said peace funds must be used as budgeted for and made public for South Sudanese to view their expenditures.