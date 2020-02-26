26th February 2020
Presidency condemns Jonglei clashes

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

The first meeting of the R-TGoNU Presidency at J1, attended by the Minister in the Office of the President | Credit | Maal Maker

The Presidency in its first meeting held on Wednesday, has strongly condemned the deadly violence that is taking place in Waat.

The Presidency meeting was chaired by President Salva Kiir and attended by the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar, and other vice president, Dr. James Wani Igga, Gen. Taban Deng Gai, Rebecca Nyandeng and Hussein Abdelbagi Akol.

According to the meeting minutes, the leaders discussed the security situation in Jonglei and greater Pibor area.

In a press statement, the Presidency called for forgiveness among themselves as well as among all the South Sudanese.

They also urged the IDPs and refugees to return home.

“The Presidency calls on our people in POCs to come out and for those refugees in neighboring countries to return home and settle,” it reads in parts.

However, some displaced persons have been demanding that illegal occupants vacate their homes before they return.

The Presidency further called on the SSOMA, a group that did not join the peace process, to come onboard through the Rome based talks.

Its leaders include former military generals Thomas Cirilo and Paul Malong and ex-SPLM secretary-general Pagan Amum.

The Presidency also stated that there are committees from all sides working on the allocation of the ministries and the cabinet will be announced as soon as the committees finish the task.

