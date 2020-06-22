SSOA split over Jonglei offer

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance is divided over the recent deal that allocated Jonglei State to the coalition.

The chairperson and the Secretary-General have both issued conflicting statements regarding the new deal on the allocation of states.

On Wednesday, the principals of the peace accord – President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr Riek Machar – agreed to allocate the states to each party to the revitalized peace agreement.

They offered six states to the SPLM and three states to the SPLM-IO.

The Opposition Alliance was awarded Jonglei State as its share, while Upper Nile was given to the SPLM-IO.

But on Thursday, the chairperson of the alliance issued a statement rejecting the new deal, saying it was not part of the decision.

Josephine Lagu argued that it was short-changed in the meeting between Kiir and Machar because their representative, Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi was not consulted on the new allocation.

She insisted that they stand by a previous agreement of the Presidency that allocated Upper Nile state to SSOA, a decision that was initially rejected by the SPLM-IO.

However, a group led by the alliance’s secretary-general has come forth to congratulate the principals for ending the deadlock over the allocation of states.

According to the statement seen by Eye Radio, the section of SSOA says the decision by Kiir and Machar is the right step in the right direction.

“We appreciate the efforts of the two principals and their decision to break the deadlock between them,” it partially reads.

The letter signed by Dr. Lam Akol and General Bapiny Monytuil Wecjang said the delay over the allocation of states was contributing to rising insecurity and lack of preparedness to curb the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic in the states.

They argue that these issues require political leadership in the state.

“This matter has taken 4 long months to negotiate with a great deal of arguments -some of which were really pedantic.”

“This is why we applaud the decision as it will serve our people,” the statement continues.

Dr. Lam is the Secretary-General of SSOA, while General Bapiny Monytuil is the Secretary for Security Affairs.

The statement signed by the two appealed for the immediate appointment of governors so that they embark on the implementation of the peace agreement together with the national government.

They also called for a face-to-face meeting of all parties to the agreement to ensure their consensus on the matter and the way forward.t step and the way forward.

