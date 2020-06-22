22nd June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Some Juba schools defiantly resume businessSSOA split over Jonglei offerKenya’s UNSC seat to ‘benefit’ S.Sudan — analystS.Sudan’s Covid-19 cases rise to 1,89214 killed in Jonglei cattle raids

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   SSOA split over Jonglei offer

SSOA split over Jonglei offer

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 12 hours ago

Dr. Lam Akol [seated right], Josephine Lagu [Center] have both issued conflicting statements regarding the new Kiir-Machar deal on the allocation of states

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance is divided over the recent deal that allocated Jonglei State to the coalition.

The chairperson and the Secretary-General have both issued conflicting statements regarding the new deal on the allocation of states.

On Wednesday, the principals of the peace accord – President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr Riek Machar – agreed to allocate the states to each party to the revitalized peace agreement.

They offered six states to the SPLM and three states to the SPLM-IO.

The Opposition Alliance was awarded Jonglei State as its share, while Upper Nile was given to the SPLM-IO.

But on Thursday, the chairperson of the alliance issued a statement rejecting the new deal, saying it was not part of the decision.

Josephine Lagu argued that it was short-changed in the meeting between Kiir and Machar because their representative, Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi was not consulted on the new allocation.

She insisted that they stand by a previous agreement of the Presidency that allocated Upper Nile state to SSOA, a decision that was initially rejected by the SPLM-IO.

However, a group led by the alliance’s secretary-general has come forth to congratulate the principals for ending the deadlock over the allocation of states.

According to the statement seen by Eye Radio, the section of SSOA says the decision by Kiir and Machar is the right step in the right direction.

“We appreciate the efforts of the two principals and their decision to break the deadlock between them,” it partially reads.

The letter signed by Dr. Lam Akol and General Bapiny Monytuil Wecjang said the delay over the allocation of states was contributing to rising insecurity and lack of preparedness to curb the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic in the states.

They argue that these issues require political leadership in the state.

“This matter has taken 4 long months to negotiate with a great deal of arguments -some of which were really pedantic.”

“This is why we applaud the decision as it will serve our people,” the statement continues.

Dr. Lam is the Secretary-General of SSOA, while General Bapiny Monytuil is the Secretary for Security Affairs.

The statement signed by the two appealed for the immediate appointment of governors so that they embark on the implementation of the peace agreement together with the national government.

They also called for a face-to-face meeting of all parties to the agreement to ensure their consensus on the matter and the way forward.t step and the way forward.

Total Page Visits: 318 - Today Page Visits: 318

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Pibor attack leaves five dead 1

Pibor attack leaves five dead

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Parties agree on state allocations 2

Parties agree on state allocations

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Minister Achuei defends her appointment 3

Minister Achuei defends her appointment

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrears 4

AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrears

Published Friday, June 19, 2020

Case dropped against S.Sudan banknotes, passports printing firm 5

Case dropped against S.Sudan banknotes, passports printing firm

Published Thursday, June 18, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Some Juba schools defiantly resume business

Published 10 hours ago

SSOA split over Jonglei offer

Published 12 hours ago

Kenya’s UNSC seat to ‘benefit’ S.Sudan — analyst

Published 16 hours ago

S.Sudan’s Covid-19 cases rise to 1,892

Published 17 hours ago

14 killed in Jonglei cattle raids

Published Sunday, June 21, 2020

South Sudan: COVID-19 cases reach 1,882

Published Sunday, June 21, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.