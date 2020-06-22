Some Juba schools defiantly resume business

Some schools in Juba have resumed classes for candidates, although authorities have not officially reopened schools due to coronavirus fears.

In March, the task force on Covid-19 closed schools and other social gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

Regardless of the surge in cases, some lockdown restrictions including travel and trade bans were eased last month.

However, restrictions on learning institutions and religious events remain in place.

There is seemingly reluctance in observing social distancing as some social events such as funerals continue to take place.

Some schools in Juba are now using the window of reluctance in enforcing coronavirus restrictions to reopen classes for candidates.

Gudele and Jadah Jedid Nursery and Primary School in Juba is one of the schools that reopened lessons for primary eight candidates today.

The school headteacher Emmanuel Lokosang says they are adhering to social distance measures.

“When you visit our school, you find out that we all acknowledge all the provisions that were given by the taskforce and the ministry of health, them,” Lokosang told Eye Radio on Monday.

“We observe the social distancing, we wear masks, and we do not practice handshake.”

The national taskforce on Covid-19 is yet to comment on the matter.

