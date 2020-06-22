22nd June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Some Juba schools defiantly resume businessSSOA split over Jonglei offerKenya’s UNSC seat to ‘benefit’ S.Sudan — analystS.Sudan’s Covid-19 cases rise to 1,89214 killed in Jonglei cattle raids

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Some Juba schools defiantly resume business

Some Juba schools defiantly resume business

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

A session at Gudele Parents and Jada Jedid Nursery and Primary Schools on Monday, 22 June 20202 | Credit | Dhal Malual

Some schools in Juba have resumed classes for candidates, although authorities have not officially reopened schools due to coronavirus fears.

In March, the task force on Covid-19 closed schools and other social gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

Regardless of the surge in cases, some lockdown restrictions including travel and trade bans were eased last month.

However, restrictions on learning institutions and religious events remain in place.

There is seemingly reluctance in observing social distancing as some social events such as funerals continue to take place.

Some schools in Juba are now using the window of reluctance in enforcing coronavirus restrictions to reopen classes for candidates.

Gudele and Jadah Jedid Nursery and Primary School in Juba is one of the schools that reopened lessons for primary eight candidates today.

The school headteacher Emmanuel Lokosang says they are adhering to social distance measures.

“When you visit our school, you find out that we all acknowledge all the provisions that were given by the taskforce and the ministry of health, them,” Lokosang told Eye Radio on Monday.

“We observe the social distancing, we wear masks, and we do not practice handshake.”

The national taskforce on Covid-19 is yet to comment on the matter.

Total Page Visits: 485 - Today Page Visits: 485
Popular Stories
Pibor attack leaves five dead 1

Pibor attack leaves five dead

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Parties agree on state allocations 2

Parties agree on state allocations

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Minister Achuei defends her appointment 3

Minister Achuei defends her appointment

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrears 4

AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrears

Published Friday, June 19, 2020

Case dropped against S.Sudan banknotes, passports printing firm 5

Case dropped against S.Sudan banknotes, passports printing firm

Published Thursday, June 18, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Some Juba schools defiantly resume business

Published 8 hours ago

SSOA split over Jonglei offer

Published 10 hours ago

Kenya’s UNSC seat to ‘benefit’ S.Sudan — analyst

Published 14 hours ago

S.Sudan’s Covid-19 cases rise to 1,892

Published 15 hours ago

14 killed in Jonglei cattle raids

Published Sunday, June 21, 2020

South Sudan: COVID-19 cases reach 1,882

Published Sunday, June 21, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.