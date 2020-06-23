23rd June 2020
Kerbino’s family told to stop asking for his body

Author: Elshiekh Chol | Published: 8 hours ago

Kerbino Wol poses for photograph with recipients of his food assistance at Mangateen in Juba in October 2017 | Credit | The Nile Foundation

The family of late Kerbino Wol says the government told them that they should stop asking for the body of their late son.

Businessman Kerbino Wol Agok was killed on June 14 after announcing a rebellion against the government.

According to the SSPDF, Captain Kerbino was shot and killed following days of offensive reportedly launched on his position in Lakes State.

His family states that they have requested for the body in vain.

“The person who had the difference with the government has been killed; he is no more and we just need the body,” Lazarus Akon, brother, told Eye Radio.

He says they were told not to ask for the body.

“We were told that the request should be done through the presidency, and when we called the presidency spokesperson, he mentioned to us about something to do with the rules of engagement, and he asked us to stay away and not to ask for the body,” he stressed.

The presidential press secretary was not immediately available to comment.

A businessman and philanthropist, Kerbino’s problems started when NSS detained him over unexplained reasons in April 2018.

In September, he reportedly disarmed a prison guard, and set free some of the inmates at the Blue House, arguing that he and his colleagues had been in detention for long without charges, and without being taken to court.

Kerbino and four others were later charged with possession of firearms and sabotage, among others. He was sentenced to 13 years in jail in June 2019, but later pardoned by President Salva Kiir.

