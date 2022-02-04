4th February 2022
Starving people in Kapoeta North set to receive aid

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Some of the displaced people in Kapoeta North - courtesy

Thousands of displaced families who recently escaped extreme hunger in Kapoeta East will soon receive food aid, the Commissioner of Kapoeta North has said.

Last month, over 3,000 families fled their villages in Kapoeta East with others crossing into Ethiopia because of severe hunger in the area.

The displaced persons, mainly women, elderly persons, and children arrived at Wokobu Payam of Kapoeta North in December last year.

Epone Emmanuel Lolimo, the Commissioner of Kapoeta North County says aid agencies are  registering the displaced persons to determine their exact number for humanitarian intervention.

“Registration was done so that we know how many households are affected, how many people are there so that food is going to be given to them,” Emmanuel told Eye Radio.

“Non Food items are ready, the partners first of all want to know how many they are so that they are given.”

In November last year, Eastern Equatoria state Governor Louis Lobong Lojore warned of possible looming hunger in the state this year.

4th February 2022

