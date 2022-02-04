Mayor temporarily suspends nightclubs, discos, parties, church’s night prayers

The Juba City Council has temporarily suspended nightclubs, discos, parties and church related night prayers in the city.

In an order issued yesterday, the city council says the decision is due to what it describes as mushrooming gangsters posing insecurity to lives and properties in Juba city.

And that, some churches have been causing public disturbances and influencing immoral and criminal behaviors among youth.

“I, Michael Lado Thomas Allahjabu, Mayor of Juba City hereby issue this local order for the control and suspension of all discos and DJ operations, church related trans-night fellowship by some unauthorized church institutions and all companies disorganizing street promotional activities in Juba,” the Juba City Mayor Michael said in a statement seen by Eye Radio.

The order came the same day the national security apprehended ten suspected street snatchers locally known as the Toronto boys.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter