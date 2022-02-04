University student handed 10 years for defiling, impregnating 13-year-old schoolgirl

The Gender–Based Violence Court in Juba has handed a 23-year-old man a 10-year jail term for defiling and impregnating a 13-year-old school girl.

Convict Ismail Musa John, a university of Juba student, committed the crime in Gudele residential area on February 17, 2021.

According to the presiding Judge Francis Amum Awin, Musa was residing in the same compound with the girl child when he defiled her.

Out of shame and stigma, the unnamed girl reportedly kept quiet until pregnancy showed up.

Her parents then questioned her before she accused Ismail Musa John of sexually assaulting her.

The convict confessed having sexually abused the girl child several times.

The court found Ismail guilty of defilement.

Judge Francis Amum Awin read out the verdict yesterday.

“Convict is sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment to be served considering the times spent on remand by way of setoff and mathematical deduction starting from 2/4/2021,”

“Convict have to pay for the survivor tune 700,000 SSP as reparation by means of civil proceedings.

“Convict is advised of the right to appeal against both conviction and severity of sentence within 15 days. Judgment delivered, sealed and dated today 3/ Feb/2022, Judge Francis Amum Awin Ayoker, GBV high court, Juba.”

According to the presiding judge, the convict has been charged under Article 247 of the South Sudan Panel Code of 2008.

Article 247 of the Penal Code states that whosoever has sexual intercourse or carnal intercourse with another person, against his or her will or without his or her consent, commits the offense of rape.

It dictates that upon conviction, the perpetrator shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years and may also be liable to a fine.

