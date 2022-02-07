7th February 2022
State Assembly MP succumbs to injuries in Wau after road accident

State Assembly MP succumbs to injuries in Wau after road accident

Author: Staff | Published: 8 hours ago

Toyota Landcruiser that overturned with mourners including two Mps while returning to Wau from Aweil after a funeral rite.

A lawmaker in Western Bahr-el-Ghazal State Assembly has succumbed to injuries at Wau hospital following a deadly road accident.

Last week, a land-cruiser belonging to Western Bahr el Ghazal state legislator, Andrea Mayar Acho overturned with eight mourner’s onboard killing two on spot including the driver.

The individuals were returning to Wau from Aweil town where they attended a funeral rite.

Among the injured were MPs Ernesto Bol Paulino and Peter Buolla Bol’s uncle.

Buolla said he witnessed his nephew die on Saturday morning.   

Another legislator, Mawut Athian who survived the accident confirmed MP Bol’s demise.

“I was still in pain when he passed away on Saturday at 8:00 AM,” he said.

Athian said, “I was the first person who got up and picked him up. I asked about his health and he pointed at his chest, where he had a problem.”

For his part, Buolla says he has recovered and been discharged from the hospital except his colleague Mawut Athian who he said “still in pain.”

