State minister passes on in Jordan

State minister passes on in Jordan

Author : Ayuen Panchol | Published: 1 min ago

Recent picture of Rebecca Geay Majok, minister of Cooperative and Rural Development in Unity State | Credit | Courtesy

The Minister of Cooperative and Rural Development in Unity State, Rebecca Geay Majok, has passed on in Jordan, her elder brother has confirmed.

Rebecca Geay died on Wednesday at age of 53 year.

She had been battling with a “brain rumor”, her elder brother told Eye Radio.

“She was ill, suffering from brain tumor, for almost two years. The last operation she underwent in Jordan happened two weeks ago,” Chuong Majok lamented.

In his condolence message, the Governor of Unity State, Dr Joseph Monytuil, described late Ms Geay as a strong woman who dedicated her life to service.

She was the first female Mayor in Unity State.

Ms Geay also served as the state Minister of Gender in 2018 and later Minister of Cooperative and Rural Development from 2019.

She is survived by four children – two girls and two boys.

The family says the body will arrive in Juba over the weekend and will be taken to the state for burial.

