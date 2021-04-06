6th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | World News   |   Sudan declares emergency as 40 killed in Darfur

Sudan declares emergency as 40 killed in Darfur

Author: BBC | Published: 4 hours ago

More than 100 people were killed in inter-ethnic clashes earlier this the year/AFP

Sudan has declared a state of emergency in West Darfur state following ethnic clashes that have left at least 40 dead and thousands of people displaced.

On Monday, the UN said that at least 40 people had been killed and more than 50 injured after violence broke out on Saturday between Arab groups and the non-Arab Massalit ethnic community in the city of El Geneina.

Gunfire could be heard in the neighborhoods of Hay Al Jabal and Al Jamarik late afternoon on Monday, UN humanitarian affairs agency OCHA said.

The situation remains tense in the town as the two sides mobilize their forces, it adds.

The agency says humanitarian operations have been suspended and the humanitarian flights have been canceled until the security situation improves.

The town acts as a hub for delivering aid and over 700,000 people are now affected by the deterioration of the security situation, according to the UN.

In January, conflict between the Massalit and the Arab communities in led to the death of at least 129 people and displacement of over 108,000 people – with most of them sheltering in schools and health facilities in the town.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM-IG calls for teamwork in WBS, as governor Cleto and deputy fallout 1

SPLM-IG calls for teamwork in WBS, as governor Cleto and deputy fallout

Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Banks ordered to use one exchange rate 2

Banks ordered to use one exchange rate

Published Friday, April 2, 2021

Five people killed, vehicles burnt along Juba-Nimule road 3

Five people killed, vehicles burnt along Juba-Nimule road

Published Thursday, April 1, 2021

Kiir’s Bor visit is political, economic – Ateny 4

Kiir’s Bor visit is political, economic – Ateny

Published Thursday, April 1, 2021

US extends national emergency on S Sudan 5

US extends national emergency on S Sudan

Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Overcrowded Juba prison strains officials

Published 2 hours ago

Sudan declares emergency as 40 killed in Darfur

Published 4 hours ago

Nearly 70 killed violently across S.Sudan in two weeks

Published 5 hours ago

Five test positive as South Sudan rolls out Covid vaccines

Published 8 hours ago

JEDCO to start power load-shedding tomorrow

Published 23 hours ago

Armed men kill truck driver along Juba-Mundri road

Published Monday, April 5, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.