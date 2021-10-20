Sudan, South Sudanese officials discuss border disputes

This was done as the continuation of review meetings of the South Sudan and the Sudan Joint Border Commission that was held in the Sudan capital, Khartoum in June, whereby the two countries presented their positions.

The two countries are contesting the border areas of Abyei, Kaka, Debbat el Fukhar, Jebel Megeines, the 14-Mile area, south of Bahr el Arab, Hafrat el Nukhas, and Kafia Kingi.

During the four-day meeting, the parties are expected to discuss their previous positions and reach resolutions.

Government Spokesperson Michael Makuei, who is also the chairperson of the South Sudan Joint Border Commission points out that all positions papers are being discussed by the parties.

“We met in order to continue with deliberations on the issues of the borders, in the last meeting the parties presented position papers and all these positions papers were now read and discussed by the parties,” Makuei told Eye Radio on Tuesday in Juba.

“We have come together in order to deliberate and exchange views and discuss the way forward after the presentations of the position of the parties.”

For his part, the Co- chairperson of the Sudan Joint Border Commission, Dr. Mohaz Moahmed Tongo stated that all the parties have presented their final position regarding the border line 01/01/1956.

“We have reached serious points and everyone has presented their final position regarding the border line 01/01/1956, and will deliberate with open heart,” Mohaz Mohamed said.

“We will listen to each of us, and will make progress, and we will assure the two countries that we will do our best to end the issue border in a very good manner as soon as possible.”