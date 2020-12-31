Sudanese cattlemen warned against entering Warrap state with guns

Communities in Warrap state have strictly conditioned the Sudanese pastoralists to leave behind their guns if they seek to enter their territories for pasture.

The Rezigat cattle herders have been warned against moving into South Sudan with arms.

“We are saying this as one of our conditions, if these people are coming to our land for pasture and water then they have to leave behind their guns,” the community said.

The inhabitants of Warrap state say previous agreements between the Sudanese pastoralists and them have not been adhered to.

Every season, the pastoralists from Sudan move into areas along the border to graze and water their animals.

This time, communities in Warrap state wants armed cattle herders to be banned from entering their areas.

“They will get protection from us, and this the provision in the previous agreement that has never been implemented on several occasions,” said Albino Akol, state Secretary-General.

He told Eye Radio that the SSPDF will enforce the decision of the communities in Warrap.

A conference between the bordering communities in the two countries is scheduled for the first week of January 2021.

