7 people dead in Awerial fighting

The number of people killed in cattle-related attacks in Awerial County of Lakes state has risen to 7.

This is according to the Executive-Director of Bunagok Payam.

“We need police and Army [SSPDF] because Bun-agok is a boundary area which needs some police and the army personal,” James Keny appealed.

On Tuesday, two people were reportedly killed when unknown bandits attacked a cattle camp.

Mr. Keny said 3 others were also wounded in the raid.

“In yesterday attack, 7 people were killed and three wounded, the fighting started around 7:00 am till 9:00 pm,” he told Eye Radio.

He added that “As we speak now, the security situation is not good, tensions are still high.”

Last month, more than four people died in revenge-related violence in the same area.

Lakes state, in particular, has been experiencing communal and cattle-related killings.

The state is currently under a mandatory disarmament exercise, but armed civilian attacks have persisted.

