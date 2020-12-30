7 people dead in Awerial fighting

The number of people killed in cattle-related attacks in Awerial County of Lakes state has risen to 7.
This is according to the Executive-Director of Bunagok Payam.
“We need police and Army [SSPDF] because Bun-agok is a boundary area which needs some police and the army personal,” James Keny appealed.
On Tuesday, two people were reportedly killed when unknown bandits attacked a cattle camp.
Mr. Keny said 3 others were also wounded in the raid.
“In yesterday attack, 7 people were killed and three wounded, the fighting started around 7:00 am till 9:00 pm,” he told Eye Radio.
He added that “As we speak now, the security situation is not good, tensions are still high.”
Last month, more than four people died in revenge-related violence in the same area.
Lakes state, in particular, has been experiencing communal and cattle-related killings.
The state is currently under a mandatory disarmament exercise, but armed civilian attacks have persisted.
