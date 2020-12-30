31st December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   7 people dead in Awerial fighting

7 people dead in Awerial fighting

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 8 hours ago

Tuesday fighting in Awerial County lasted from 7AM to 9PM. Courtesy

The number of people killed in cattle-related attacks in Awerial County of Lakes state has risen to 7.

This is according to the Executive-Director of Bunagok Payam.

“We need police and Army [SSPDF] because Bun-agok is a boundary area which needs some police and the army personal,” James Keny appealed.

On Tuesday, two people were reportedly killed when unknown bandits attacked a cattle camp.

Mr. Keny said 3 others were also wounded in the raid.

“In yesterday attack, 7 people were killed and three wounded, the fighting started around 7:00 am till 9:00 pm,” he told Eye Radio.

He added that “As we speak now, the security situation is not good, tensions are still high.”

Last month, more than four people died in revenge-related violence in the same area.

Lakes state, in particular, has been experiencing communal and cattle-related killings.

The state is currently under a mandatory disarmament exercise, but armed civilian attacks have persisted.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police ban nightclubs in Juba after deadly shooting 1

Police ban nightclubs in Juba after deadly shooting

Published Monday, December 28, 2020

Telar Ring, former S.Sudan ambassador to Russia dies 2

Telar Ring, former S.Sudan ambassador to Russia dies

Published Sunday, December 27, 2020

Olony to arrive in Juba when appointed governor -SPLM-IO 3

Olony to arrive in Juba when appointed governor -SPLM-IO

Published Thursday, December 24, 2020

‘We will complete unity gov’t by 2021 — Dr. Machar 4

‘We will complete unity gov’t by 2021 — Dr. Machar

Published Sunday, December 27, 2020

Kiir urges youth to desist from tribal-related conflicts 5

Kiir urges youth to desist from tribal-related conflicts

Published Sunday, December 27, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

7 people dead in Awerial fighting

Published 8 hours ago

Afraid for her life, a rape survivor calls for justice

Published 10 hours ago

Cleric says about 50 people killed so far in Terekeka violence

Published 14 hours ago

SSPDF issues stern warning to soldiers abusing civilians

Published 16 hours ago

No clubbing on New Year’s Day -Police

Published 17 hours ago

CES government seeks to reconcile Terekeka communities

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.