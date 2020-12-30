Afraid for her life, a rape survivor calls for justice

A 20-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by soldiers last week in Loka-round Boma of Central Equatoria State has called for justice as she expresses fear for her safety.

According to the survivor, she can no longer stay in her house after being raped by some soldiers on December 20, 2020, in Lainya County.

The incident happened in the middle of the night while she was sleeping.

“Some soldiers came to our house, caught me, and started raping me,” she narrated to Eye Radio.

Jane [not her real name] said that she can identify her attackers if presented before her.

“If they come across me I can identify them.”

The young lady said the violence meted on her has had some serious traumatic and social impact on her life.

Jane reportedly left her husband’s place out of fear of being rejected as a result of the rape incident.

She is also afraid of being targetted by her attackers -if she returned home. She is putting up in an undisclosed location.

“I cannot go back to my house, they usually go there, and if they find us there they may beat us or do something bad to us,” she said.

Jane now demands the arrest of her rapists.

“They have to be in prison.

she also appealed for some assistance.

“Whoever wants to help us, can help us with food or bed sheets or a place to sleep.”

In South Sudan, cases of gender-based violence are widespread

According to the UN, since the outbreak of civil war, hundreds of women have suffered extreme cases of sexual violence, including rape, gang rape, sexual slavery, sexual mutilation, torture, castration, and forced nudity.

72% of women living in four civilian camps in Juba have reported being raped since the conflict broke out, mostly by police and soldiers, according to a 2015 survey by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

A new report released last month by the UNFPA revealed that a total of 6,295 reported incidents of Gender-based Violence were recorded between January 1 and September 30, 2020.

Eye Radio has also been reporting disturbing stories of women and girls being raped in Juba and other parts of the country.

According to Amnesty International, survivors say sexual violence is rampant, happening any time civilians come in contact with armed personnel. Whether during military attacks on villages, during searches of residential areas, along roads and at checkpoints, or following abduction or detention.

The government recently launched a special court to try gender-based violence cases.

The high court judge reported that most of the cases heard by the court involves sexual, physical, psychological violence.

Amnesty International has often called on South Sudan’s government to address the social tensions in their society.

It said the government must publicly acknowledge the sexual violence epidemic and make sure perpetrators are brought to justice and victims get the support they need.

“Both the government and all opposition forces must issue clear orders prohibiting sexual violence, providing forces with appropriate training.”

Amnesty International also called for a “vetting process of security forces should be introduced to make sure those known to commit sexually violent crimes are banned from service.”

