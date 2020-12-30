30th December 2020
Cleric says about 50 people killed so far in Terekeka violence

Published: 4 hours ago

File: A cattle herder in Terekeka County, Central Equatoria state. Credit|Joe Van Eeckhout

A religious leader says the ongoing communal violence in Terekeka County has so far left at least 50 people dead.

“We still searching –in the bushes –for other people who were wounded during the clashes,” said the Bishop of the Episcopal Church in Terekeka.

The sectional conflicts among pastoralists of Central Equatoria state have also led to the killing of a Pentecostal church Bishop, Garang Aciek Ayuel.

He was reportedly killed in the Ardep area by suspected armed assailants.

A dozen people have also died in Lainya County as a result of cattle-related violence among Terekeka pastoralists.

Bishop Paul Modi of ECS in Terkeka County said about 50 dead bodies have been recovered over the last four days.

He reported that tensions are still high in the County.

“The general situation in the other areas of Terekeka, Sermony is not normal, because three days ago you may have witnessed fighting happening in those areas,” Bishop Modi said.

30th December 2020

